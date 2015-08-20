BRIEF-Andina Acquisition Corp II obtains extension to complete business combination
* Andina Acquisition Corp. II obtains extension to complete business combination
ATHENS Aug 20 Greece is likely to hold early elections on Sept. 20, a Greek government official told reporters on Thursday.
"The aim is to hold elections on Sept. 20," a government source said after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met senior party officials and ministers to discuss the government's next move.
Tsipras had been expected to seek early elections to quell a rebellion in his leftist Syriza party and seal support to implement a tough bailout programme. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by David Stamp)
* Andina Acquisition Corp. II obtains extension to complete business combination
* Raging Capital Management LLC reports 9.8 percent stake in Immersion Corporation as of May 12, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qak07Q) Further company coverage: