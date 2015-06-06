* Ministers say no need for return to the polls
* Ministers back Tsipras uncompromising stance in parliament
* Poll shows more Greeks want a compromise than those who
don't
By Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, June 6 Greek government officials on
Saturday played down the possibility of early elections to break
an impasse with the country's creditors the day after Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras dismissed the lenders' latest
cash-for-reforms offer.
Some hard-liners in the ruling Syriza party, including a
deputy minister, had suggested during the week that new
elections would be needed to secure public legitimacy for
difficult decisions needed to obtain aid.
But Tsipras made no mention of this option in a defiant
speech to parliament on Friday. He focused instead on attacking
the terms of the aid plan offered by euro zone and International
Monetary Fund creditors.
On Saturday, two ministers said they saw no case for
elections and an opinion poll showed Greeks have little appetite
for a return to the polls just five months after Tsipras won
power on a radical leftist agenda to end austerity.
Tsipras is under huge pressure to seal a deal with lenders
before his cash-strapped government runs out of money, defaults
on its debt and is possibly forced to leave the euro zone. But
he must also placate hard-liners in his party who are outraged
by the austerity measures being demanded in return for aid.
"There is no reason for elections", Health Minister
Papagiotis Kouroublis said in television interview on Saturday.
"I strongly believe there will be a deal", he added. That
echoed comments the night before by Tsipras, who balanced
indignation at the creditors' terms with optimism that a deal
was "closer than ever before" - but on Greece's terms.
Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis, who is from Syriza's
hard left but is close to Tsipras, also appeared to dismiss talk
of elections, telling weekly newspaper "Agora" the government
already has a full mandate to implement its programme.
The lenders' latest proposal crosses many of Tsipras's 'red
lines,' including hiking taxes, privatising strategic assets and
cutting benefits for poor pensioners.
Tsipras instead is calling on lenders to accept a Greek plan
that would reverse tough labour and pension reforms. This, he
says, is the only "realistic" proposal on the table.
An opinion poll published on Saturday showed only 35 percent
of Greeks want the government to refuse to compromise with
lenders, while 47 percent want it to reach a deal even if it
means making concessions.
The poll by Metron Analysis for weekly newspaper
Parapolitica showed 73 percent of Greeks saw no need for new
elections to approve an eventual accord with creditors, compared
with 22 percent who said a popular vote was necessary.
The survey showed 79 percent want to remain in the euro
zone, confirming the message of previous poll findings.
Greece's bailout expires at the end of June and default
would beckon then, but for now Tsipras and his ministers
continue to talk tough, saying it is the lenders who are
unwilling to compromise.
"No-one among the creditors can take the responsibility for
a clash with unpredictable consequences", Health Minister
Kouroublis said. "It is not only a Greek problem but a European
problem".
