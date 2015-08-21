* Conservatives have little chance of forming government
* Opposition failure likely to lead to September election
* Euro zone warns Greece to stick to bailout promises
By George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Aug 21 Greece's president formally gave
the conservative opposition a chance on Friday to form a new
government after leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras resigned,
but the country appears almost certain to be heading to an
election next month.
Tsipras quit on Thursday, hoping to strengthen his hold on
power in a snap election after seven months in office in which
he fought Greece's creditors for a better bailout deal but had
to cave in.
Outgoing Deputy Finance Minister Tryfon Alexiadis said only
an election could stabilise Greece after Tsipras's Syriza party
split over accepting the onerous terms of Greece's third
bailout.
"Elections surely have an indirect cost ... but will clear
things up so we can move ahead," he told the state TV channel
ERT. "There are political forces which consider the bailout a
salvation. Syriza was forced to make this political choice but
not because of ideology."
President Prokopis Pavlopoulos had already invited
conservative leader Vangelis Meimarakis by email to try to form
a new government without the need for a new election, which
would be the third in as many years.
He formally received the mandate on Friday morning. But his
New Democracy Party has just 76 members in the 300-seat
parliament, and is almost certain to fail to find enough
partners among an opposition that ranges from the KKE communists
to the ultra-right Golden Dawn party.
If Meimarakis has no coalition agreement within three days,
the constitution says the next biggest party should be given a
chance, but an election is a virtual certainty.
Faced with a near collapse of the Greek financial system
which threatened the country's future in the euro, Tsipras was
forced to accept the creditors' demands for yet more austerity
and economic reform - the very policies he had promised to scrap
when he was elected in January.
Announcing his resignation, Tsipras acknowledged his record
had been patchy. "I want to be honest with you. We did not
achieve the agreement we expected before the January elections,"
he told the Greek people. "I feel the deep ethical and political
responsibility to put to your judgment all I have done,
successes and failures."
NO ALTERNATIVE
Under his leadership, Greece had to close the banks for
three weeks as panicking savers pulled billions from their
accounts, and strict curbs on withdrawals from the banking
system remain, badly hurting business.
The economy, which had finally been growing slightly after a
long depression, began shrinking again under Tispras, although
it bounced back in April-June, according to data that puzzled
many economists.
Nevertheless, Tsipras remains popular although no opinion
polls have been taken for almost a month, and he appears to have
no serious rivals to prevent his return to power.
Tsipras had long been expected to seek early an election in
the autumn. But he was forced to move quickly after nearly a
third of Syriza lawmakers refused to back the programme in
parliament last week, robbing him of his majority.
Across the euro zone, some leading politicians warned Greece
to stick to the promises of yet more austerity and economic
reform that Tsipras made when he staged a U-turn to secure 86
billion euros ($96 billion) in bailout loans and pull Greece
back from the brink of financial collapse.
"The Greeks have no alternative. They know the new package
will stop immediately if commitments are not met. Even if a new
government was elected it couldn't change anything," said
Michael Fuchs, a leading German conservative.
"If the Greeks don't implement the reforms they will no
longer receive a euro of aid. It's up to them to decide," Fuchs,
who is deputy conservative leader in the German parliament, told
Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper.
Other conservatives tried to draw lessons for their own
countries, such as in Spain where the new Podemos party has won
wide support with similar anti-austerity policies.
"Populism causes unemployment, poverty and frustration. The
failure of Tsipras is the model held up by Podemos," said Pablo
Casado, a senior member of the People's Party, on Twitter.
($1 = 0.8872 euros)
(additional reporting by Sarah White and Stephen Jewkes;
writing by David Stamp; editing by John Stonestreet)