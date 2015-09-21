* Tsipras claims mandate for full four-year term
* New Democracy leader concedes defeat
* Victory margin unexpectedly decisive
(Updates vote count)
By Renee Maltezou and Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, Sept 21 Greek leftist Alexis Tsipras
stormed back into office with an unexpectedly decisive election
victory on Sunday, claiming a clear mandate to steer Greece's
battered economy to recovery.
The vote ensured Europe's most outspoken leftist leader
would remain Greece's dominant political figure, despite having
been abandoned by party radicals last month after he caved in to
demands for austerity to win a bailout from the euro zone.
In a victory speech to cheering crowds in a central Athens
square, he promised a new phase of stability in a country that
has held five general elections in six years, saying his mandate
would now see him through a full term.
"Today in Europe, Greece and the Greek people are synonymous
with resistance and dignity. This struggle will be continued
together for a full four years," he said.
He made no specific reference to the 86 billion euro ($97
billion) bailout, but Syriza campaigned on a pledge to implement
it, while promising also to introduce measures to protect
vulnerable groups from some aspects of the deal.
"We have difficulties ahead of us but we also have a solid
ground, we know where we can step, we have a prospect. Recovery
from the crisis can't come magically, but it can come through
tough work," he said.
Tsipras's first task after forming a government will be to
persuade European Union lenders that enough agreed steps have
been made to ensure the next payment. The bailout programme is
due for a review next month.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch head of the Eurogroup of
finance ministers that use the single currency, said he looked
forward to the swift formation of a new Greek government with a
mandate to implement the bailout.
"Ready to work closely with the Greek authorities and to
continue accompanying Greece in its ambitious reform efforts,"
Dijsselbloem tweeted.
Tsipras will also need to grapple with Greece's central role
in Europe's refugee crisis, as the main entry point for tens of
thousands of migrants who arrive by sea and trek up the Balkan
peninsula to richer EU countries further north. He meets EU
colleagues at an emergency summit over the crisis on Wednesday.
In a near repeat of January's general election, his Syriza
party fell just shy of an outright majority but will form a
coalition with his former partners, the small rightwing
Independent Greeks party.
With 99.5 percent of votes counted, Syriza had claimed 35.5
percent of the vote, easily seeing off the main conservative
challengers New Democracy on 28.1 percent.
The interior ministry said that gave Syriza 145 seats in the
300-seat parliament, just four fewer than when Tsipras first
stormed to power early this year. The result was more decisive
than had been indicated in opinion polls, which had predicted a
close race.
New Democracy swiftly conceded defeat. Leader Vangelis
Meimarakis said: "The electoral result appears to be concluding
with Syriza and Mr Tsipras in the lead. I congratulate him and
urge him to create the government which is needed."
Third place in the election again went to Golden Dawn, a far
right party with a swastika-like symbol, with 7 percent of the
vote.
WEARINESS
Tsipras resigned and called the election last month when his
party split over his reversal on the bailout, which he had
accepted despite having won an overwhelming referendum mandate
in July to reject similar terms.
Many Greeks expressed weariness with politics during the
campaign, tired of voting and frightened by the prospect of
still more uncertainty that would worsen one of the worst
depressions to hit an industrialised country in modern times.
"I voted, but with a heavy heart," said Despina Biri, 29.
Sunday's ballot was the third national vote this year,
including the referendum. Turnout was 56.5 percent compared with
63 percent in January's election.
Some voters said they backed Syriza because Tsipras needed
time to finish the job he began.
"They were ... the ones who signed the bailout so they have
to implement it," said Fani Arvanitidi, 70.
The firebrand leftist fought hard for Greece to be let off
harsh austerity rules imposed by international creditors, only
to back down after Greece's banks were shut and the country was
pushed to the wall.
More than two dozen of his lawmakers abandoned him last
month, many saying he had betrayed his principles. He argued
that his tough negotiating stance had softened the blow of
austerity and had helped persuade creditors to agree a
restructuring of Greek debt.
His centre-right opponents argued that his erratic
leadership had worsened the economic crisis, throttling a
recovery that had just begun before he took power.
But with Tsipras and his main opponents now all committed to
the bailout, the deep divisions that had polarised Greece and
given rise to volatile politics appear less extreme for now.
Apart from Golden Dawn and the communist KKE party, the
major parties in the new parliament have now all accepted the
cash-for-reforms deal to keep Greece in the euro zone.
"After years of almost unprecedented crisis, the vast
majority of Greeks are endorsing parties that are promising to
keep the country in the euro even if that implies thorough and
painful reforms," Holger Schmieding, chief economist at
Germany's Berenberg bank said.
For former allies still opposed to EU-imposed austerity,
however, Tsipras is a turncoat.
Yanis Varoufakis, the outspoken former finance minister who
infuriated EU officials with his refusal to accept their
proposals, called the election "the 'legalisation' of the
capitulation that followed the signing of the dead end,
humiliating and irrational" bailout.
The new government will also need to respond to Greece's
central role in Europe's migration crisis, which could intensify
as countries further along the land route north across the
Balkans shut down their frontiers.
In a painful reminder of that crisis, 13 migrants died in
Turkish waters on Sunday when a boat carrying 46 people en route
to Greece collided with a dry cargo vessel and capsized, a
Turkish coast guard source said.
($1 = 0.8841 euros)
(Additional reporting by Michele Kambas, George Georgiopoulos,
Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by John
Stonestreet and Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by Peter Graff)