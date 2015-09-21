* Faces daunting to-do list including economy, migrants
By Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Sept 21 Alexis Tsipras took the oath of
office for a second term as Greek prime minister on Monday,
promising to revive the crippled economy while demanding debt
relief from creditors as his "first big battle" following an
unexpectedly clear election victory.
The firebrand leftist solidified his position as Greece's
dominant political figure in Sunday's election, but faces a
dauntingly long "to do" list that includes implementing
austerity polices and dealing with migrants landing on Greek
shores.
Voters gave Tsipras and his Syriza party the benefit of the
doubt over a dramatic summer U-turn, when he ditched his
anti-austerity platform to secure a new bailout and avert
'Grexit', a Greek exit from the euro zone.
His first comments upon taking the oath of office were not
about his country's economic woes but about Europe's migration
crisis, the worst on the continent since the Balkan wars of the
1990s.
Greece has been the main point of entry for tens of
thousands of migrants who arrive on its shores by sea and mostly
continue onwards over land across the Balkan peninsula to richer
EU countries further north.
It complains that it lacks the capacity to enforce EU rules
which would require it to register all arrivals and has sought
more help from the bloc.
Tsipras will represent Greece at an emergency summit of
European leaders to discuss the migration crisis on Wednesday.
It is one of three countries, alongside Italy and Hungary, that
would receive help from the rest of the EU resettling 160,000
refugees under a plan backed by Brussels and Germany but opposed
by eastern European countries.
"Europe has unfortunately not taken steps to protect
reception countries from a (migration) wave which has taken on
uncontrolled dimensions," Tsipras said.
WORK FAST
With the first review of Greece's 86 billion euro bailout
programme due next month, Tsipras must work fast to recapitalise
Greek banks and stave off recession. He received a raft of
congratulatory messages from European leaders urging him to move
swiftly on reforms.
A Syriza party official said his first domestic goal would
be to stabilise banks and the wider economy, still reeling from
three weeks when banks were shut before Tsipras accepted the
bailout.
Tsipras had described as his "first crucial battle" the
quest for debt relief from the creditors, the official added.
Tsipras says Greece's economy cannot recover from one of the
worst depressions to hit an industrialised country in modern
times unless the burden of servicing its debt is eased.
Some European governments, particularly Germany, are opposed
to writing off part of Greece's debt but less averse to
stretching out its repayment schedule.
Euro zone officials told Reuters last week that governments
were ready to cap Greece's annual debt-servicing costs at 15
percent of its economic output over the long term, so that
nominal payments would be lower if the Greek economy struggles.
JP Morgan analyst Malcolm Barr said some form of
restructuring of Greece's euro zone debt should be in place by
the end of March.
FREEDOM
Tsipras called Sunday's election to seek a new mandate after
his party split a month ago, with rebels denouncing him for
accepting the bailout.
With a better result than forecast in opinion polls, he can
now form a government with only one small coalition partner,
giving him more freedom to set policy than with a wider
coalition.
He has promised to implement tax increases, spending cuts
and market reforms mandated by creditors under the bailout, but
his party says there is still enough flexibility for measures to
cushion the impact on the most vulnerable Greeks.
Its election manifesto refers to "grey areas" in which
details can still be adjusted, such as labour reforms -
important in a still heavily unionised country - pension cuts,
and plans to tackle non-performing loans.
Creditors say that if Greece seeks to adjust the terms by
easing austerity in one area it must tighten somewhere else.
Tsipras says his victory gives him a mandate for a full
four-year term, extraordinary in a country that has gone through
five general elections in six years.
"This is a major personal triumph for Tsipras," said
political commentator Aristides Hatzis. "His political hegemony
is (now) unprecedented."
But some analysts said creditors would have preferred
Tsipras were restrained by a broader coalition, and that his
strong position keeps alive the threat of future quarrels with
the creditors - and even Grexit. Consultancy Eurasia Group set
the risk of a Grexit within two years at 30 percent.
The big victory makes it easier for Tsipras to reinstate
trusted members of the cabinet that served during the often
turbulent seven-month coalition he formed after his first
election win in January.
Euclid Tsakalotos, who brokered the bailout accord after
succeeding anti-austerity hard-liner Yanis Varoufakis as finance
minister, was "most likely" to be reappointed to the same post,
a Syriza source said on Monday. However, other sources suggested
this was not certain.
In a financial market that looked to have factored in a
Syriza win, Greek shares lost ground on Monday and government
bond yields edged higher, mirroring a generally cautious
reaction elsewhere to Tsipras's return.
