aspiring musician who claims to have had the foresight to
predict Greece's financial crisis 25 years ago is making a dent
in mainstream parties' support before national elections.
Tapping into frustration at years of economic hardship and
broken promises, Vassilis Leventis's Union of Centrists is
polling between 3.5 and 4 percent of the electorate, giving it a
foothold to win seats in Greece's 300-member parliament in
Sunday's vote.
With little visibility in nationwide media, Leventis has
gained a following with appearances in smaller outlets over the
years and by publishing his own newspaper, railing against an
establishment he says has 'poisoned' Greece.
Having flown so long below the political radar, he has
attracted relatively little attention from political opponents.
But he believes the polls are wrong, and his party will get
closer to 7 percent.
"Generally in Greece there is an elite which was created by
PASOK and New Democracy, which is sucking the lifeblood out of
the country, while everyone else is suffering," Leventis told
Reuters, referring to the two big traditional parties.
A founder member of the socialist PASOK which dominated
Greece for decades, Leventis said he was soon disillusioned with
established politics, refusing to pitch his tent anywhere.
He established the Union of Centrists in 1992, seeking
election in various polls but never getting anywhere. In the
last parliamentary election, in January 2015, his party scored
1.79 percent.
"I am a politician but I have always been a heretic," said
Leventis, a 63-year-old civil engineer by training.
GLOOM AND DOOM
At university, he funded the recording of his own ballad
music, but politics beckoned instead. His gloom and doom
scenarios of the fate that would befall Greece's economy go
back, he says, as far as 1990.
"I had said from then that if all Greeks continued to dodge
their taxes, wanted their children to get public sector jobs
with pensions at 40, and appointments based on who you knew, the
country would not survive for long."
As he speaks in an office above a central Athens square,
with the ubiquitous religious icon in a corner, the words
'rousfeti' and 'meso' crop up frequently.
One means cronyism, the second the pulling of strings,
normally to land a well-paid public service job.
It is that culture which outsiders largely blame for
Greece's economic malaise, forcing the nation into three
international bailouts since 2010. The country flirted with
bankruptcy earlier this year.
"Rousfeti has destroyed many generations," he said.
Leventis said he would attempt to do away with bailouts by
removing 'pathogens' afflicting the public sector.
He reels off the numbers; 330,000 Greeks are drawing three
different pensions a month, 400,000 of them draw pensions yet
still work, 12,000 people in the public sector get paid for
doing next to nothing, while 1,500 people related to politicians
work in the country's parliament.
"We also have 280,000 people who have taken early
retirement, 40- and 50-year-olds sitting in coffee shops."
He wants to introduce a national retirement age of 65.
Leventis says the economy won't get back on its feet just
from cutbacks. He is proposing an extension of maturities on
debt repayments which would save Greece billions, and incentives
to repatriate an estimated 120 billion euros in deposits which
took flight from the Greek banking system from 2012.
He is pitching his appeal towards younger voters, believing
that the older generation has been tinged by the system.
"Greece has been turned into a cemetery," he says.
"Nowadays young people are poisoned. That is why they are
voting for me."
