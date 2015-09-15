Former primer minister and leftist Syriza party leader Alexis Tsipras (L) gestures next to the conservative New Democracy leader Vangelis Meimarakis prior to the start of a televised debate in Athens, Greece, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

ATHENS Greece's conservative New Democracy party received a 27.5 percent support rate, narrowly beating leftist Syriza party's 27.0 percent, in the latest poll by Pulse for Action 24 TV, days ahead of Sunday's general election.

Tuesday's poll, collated on Monday and Tuesday, was the first to take account of voter reactions to the final televised head-to-head debate between the parties' leaders, Vangelis Meimarakis and ex-prime minister Alexis Tsipras, on Monday night.

It was only the third time in 20 polls this month that New Democracy has led, and the first since Sept. 4, suggesting Meimarakis fared better in the debate than his main rival.

The proportion of undecided voters was 7 percent, lower than in recent polls.

The far-right Golden Dawn party and socialist PASOK ranked joint third on 6.5 percent.

Date Poll Syriza ND Potami GD KKE Pasok IG PU UC

15/9 Pulse 27.0 27.5 5.0 6.5 5.0 6.5 2.0 3.5 2.5

14/9 Metron 31.6 31.6 5.9 7.2 6.2 5.3 3.0 3.8 3.9

12/9 Kapa 26.7 26.2 5.0 7.0 5.9 6.1 3.1 4.2 3.6

12/9 P.Issue 31.0 31.0 4.5 7.0 6.5 8.0 2.0 4.0 3.0

12/9 Alco 25.4 24.7 4.0 6.4 6.2 5.1 2.6 3.4 3.9

12/9 MRB 25.9 25.5 4.9 6.1 5.7 5.3 2.6 3.2 3.9

11/9 UoM 28.5 27.5 5.0 7.0 6.0 5.5 2.0 3.0 4.5

11/9 GPO 26.0 25.8 4.4 6.5 5.7 6.0 3.0 3.6 3.3

11/9 Metron 31.7 31.3 5.5 6.2 5.9 5.2 3.0 3.3 5.9

11/9 Pro Rata 28.5 23.5 4.0 6.5 4.5 4.5 2.5 2.5 3.5

8/9 Pulse 26.5 26.0 5.0 6.5 5.5 6.0 2.0 3.5 3.5

5/9 Marc 24.4 24.0 5.1 5.9 4.8 4.3 2.8 3.6 3.6

5/9 Kapa 26.5 25.9 5.1 6.5 5.3 5.8 3.0 4.7 3.5

4/9 MRB 29.6 29.6 5.4 7.2 5.9 6.1 2.7 4.3 4.6

4/9 UoM 27.0 27.0 5.5 6.5 6.0 4.5 1.5 4.0 4.5

4/9 Metron 23.4 24.0 4.8 5.1 5.2 4.0 2.0 3.4 4.0

3/9 Pulse 25.5 25.0 5.0 6.0 5.0 5.5 2.5 4.0 3.5

2/9 GPO 25.0 25.3 4.6 5.5 5.1 5.3 3.0 4.0

2/9 Alco 23.0 22.6 4.4 6.1 5.5 4.2 2.0 3.9

1/9 Pulse 26.0 25.0 5.0 6.0 5.0 5.0 2.5 4.0

29/8 Alco 22.6 21.1 5.1 6.3 4.7 4.1 2.4 4.0

29/8 Kapa 27.3 24.2 5.5 6.8 5.0 4.3 3.0 4.8

29/8 MRB 24.6 22.8 5.6 6.2 4.7 3.9 2.3 4.2

28/8 ProRata 23 19.5 4.0 6.5 5.0 4.5 2.0 3.5

28/8 UoM 25 22 6.0 5.5 6.0 4.5 2.0 5.0

28/8 Marc 25.3 23.2 5.8 5.5 4.2 4.4 3.0 3.8

28/8 Metron 29 27.8 6.7 8.3 4.1

ND: Conservative New Democracy party

Syriza: Radical Left Coalition party

GD: Far-right Golden Dawn party

IG: Right-wing Independent Greeks party

PASOK: Socialist party

KKE: Communist party

PU: Popular Unity hard-left breakaway from Syriza

UC: Union of Centrists

UOM: University of Macedonia

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by John Stonestreet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)