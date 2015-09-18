* Leftist Syriza, conservative New Democracy tied in polls
* Pollsters have called several elections wrong this year
* Miliband/Cameron effect possible in Greece, analyst says
By John Stonestreet
ATHENS, Sept 18 According to most of the two
dozen-plus opinion polls published in Greece this month,
Sunday's national election contest between Alexis Tsipras'
leftist Syriza and Vangelis Meimarakis' conservative New
Democracy will go down to the wire.
But a look at the recent track record of polling firms in
Greece and elsewhere in Europe suggests it would be unwise to
rule out a significant win by one or other party.
Britain, Poland, Denmark and even Greece itself have left
polsters red-faced.
In Britain, polls called the result of May's national
election badly wrong. They had converged to suggest Prime
Minister David Cameron's Conservatives and Ed Miliband's Labour
Party were tied or within a point or two of each other on about
32 or 33 percent.
In the event, the former won 37 percent and the latter 31
percent.
"I would not be surprised if the Miliband/Cameron effect
replicates itself in Greece and the conservatives do a bit
better than expected," said veteran independent political
analyst Theodore Couloumbis.
He says Meimarakis' willingness to consider teaming up with
Tsipras, an alliance the former prime minister has rejected,
could be a decisive factor, though he would not expect a swing
of the scale to give one single party a parliamentary majority.
MISSED POLL
Days after the British vote, the miss by Poland's pollsters
was that big, however. They gave incumbent Bronislaw Komorowski
a lead of around 10 points going in to first-round presidential
elections, in which he finished second.
In June national elections, Danish surveys missed the rise
of the Eurosceptic centre-right People's Party, which they
placed third but which finished second.
Their Greek counterparts did better in January, picking
Tsipras as the national election winner.
But they blotted their copy books badly in July, when they
tipped voters to back the country's third bailout in a
referendum. The resulting 'no' was resounding - though Tsipras
signed the agreement anyway.
Adding to the variables this time around is the large
contingent of undecided voters, around one in 10 of the
electorate, and Couloumbis is certainly not ruling out another
Tspiras win.
"There is a lot of uncertainty... It is anybody's guess who
is going to come first," he said.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)