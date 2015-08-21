ATHENS Aug 21 The head of Greece's centrist To
Potami party said on Friday the country should go to elections
as soon as possible, saying it was impossible for any party to
form a government at the moment without outgoing Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras at the helm.
The comments contrasted with those of the conservative
opposition, which has vowed to seek all possible coalition
options to avoid early elections that it sees as destructive for
the crisis-hit nation.
"To Potami wants to govern, it has plans for the day after,"
party leader Stavros Theodorakis told a news conference.
"Any efforts by To Potami for a broader government of
cooperation will be continuous, but without overlooking the
reality of election results."
Under Greece's constitution, the three biggest parties in
parliament are given a three-day mandate to form a government
following the resignation of Alexis Tsipras as prime minister on
Thursday night.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, writing by Michele Kambas,
editing by Deepa Babington)