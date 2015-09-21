ATHENS, Sept 21 Greece's former finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos was "most likely" to be reappointed, a source in the leftist Syriza told Reuters on Monday.

Tsakalotos led negotiations for Greece on the terms of a bailout worth up to 86 billion euros in August. Syriza won parliamentary elections in Greece on Sunday.

(Reporting By Renee Maltezou; writing by Michele Kambas; editing by John Stonestreet)