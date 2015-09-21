ATHENS, Sept 21 Greek Prime Minister-elect Alexis Tspiras said on Monday his government would focus on restoring stability in the economy and the country's banking system, and discussions with lenders for debt relief.

"The immediate objective of the coming period is the full restoration of stability in the economy and in the operation of banks and broadening the ground we gained in negotiations, (with lenders), with the first crucial battle debt relief," a Syriza offical quoted him telling party officials on Monday.

Tspiras and his left-wing Syriza party stormed to victory in national elections on Sunday. He was due to be sworn in later Monday as Prime Minister. (Reporting By Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)