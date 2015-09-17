* Greece holds second election this year on Sunday
* Anti-austerity Tsipras now wants voters to back bailout
* Says he had to bend because Greeks want to keep euro
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Sept 17 Alexis Tsipras was elected in
January on a far-left platform, promising Greeks an end to five
years of financial pain.
But as prime minister, Tsipras ended up performing the
biggest political U-turn of recent European history, agreeing to
more spending cuts, tax rises and privatisations. Most lawmakers
from the hard-left core of his Syriza party have quit in anger.
Now, after seven rollercoaster months at the helm, Tsipras,
41, is asking voters for a second chance, in a tightly-fought
election to decide who will lead Greece's angry and impoverished
population through its third international bailout programme.
For Sunday's vote, the telegenic Tsipras has moved to the
centre-ground to buttress his support, saying he will implement
the bailout while also introducing measures to cushion the
impact of austerity.
"Syriza needs to strike a balance between its traditional
left values and managing the burden of the bailout," said a
senior party official, who did not want to be named because of
the sensitivity of the issue within the party.
It will not be easy. His main election rival, the leader of
the conservative New Democracy party, Vangelis Meimarakis, has
teased him over his political transformation, saying in a recent
debate: "I don't recognise (Tsipras) anymore."
Whoever forms Greece's next government will have limited
policy options because the terms of the bailout signed in August
forces Athens to introduce pension reforms, oversee the
recapitalisation of banks and to increase taxes.
Both Syriza and New Democracy say publicly they will stick
to the overall programme, though they differ on specifics. New
Democracy wants tax incentives to attract investors, while
Syriza sees taxes as a tool to redistribute wealth.
A poll conducted by Alco and published on Thursday put
support for Syriza at 25.3 percent, just ahead of the
centre-right New Democracy on 25 percent. Far-right Golden Dawn
ranked third with 6.2 percent.
"TOUGH FIGHT"
People close to Tsipras say he has been deeply affected by
the events of the past few months. Had Tsipras imagined he would
have capitulated to the creditors' demands in August, they say,
he would not have led Greece through the difficult experience of
capital controls. The controls left pensioners for weeks almost
having to beg for their money.
Tsipras' main defence is simple: Greeks want to stay in the
euro, a view still endorsed by all opinion polls.
He has also received support from other leftist parties
around Europe. This week, Tania Gonzales Penas, lawmaker for
Spain's Podemos party, wished Tsipras well, saying: "Since they
took office, Syriza has been at all times on the side of its
people it's a tough fight indeed."
In power, Tsipras tried to unshackle Greece from the
measures imposed by its international lenders.
In early July, as Greece was starved of funds and struggling
to pay the salaries and pensions of its public servants, Tsipras
called a referendum, saying it was for Greeks to decide whether
they wanted to shoulder more of the "humiliation and suffering"
of another bailout. Voters gave a resounding no.
The referendum result, a sharp rebuff to Europe's
pro-austerity camp led by Germany, was seen as reinvigorating
the Tsipras team in their negotiations with Greece's creditors.
But by mid-August, with Greece on the verge of bankruptcy
and Germany's finance ministry suggesting it may have to quit
the euro, Tsipras caved in. He secured a third bailout worth 86
billion euros in return for more pension cuts and a
privatisation fund - terms that for months he had argued were
unthinkable.
Weakened within his own party, Tsipras resigned in order to
force a snap election and, he hopes, win a stronger - and this
time pro-bailout - mandate from voters. His party has split in
two, with a breakaway far-left faction opposed to the new
bailout now polling only around 3.5 percent.
But the 15 percent of Greeks who say they have not yet
decided how to vote on Sunday include many former Syriza
supporters.
To hold onto them, Tsipras has reverted to the kind of
left-wing rhetoric that catapulted him to victory in January.
The bailout agreement was a "coup and the product of
unprecedented blackmail", reads the preamble to Syriza's new
election manifesto released this week.
Tsipras has pledged to seek relief on Greece's debt - which
many in Europe argue is necessary but faces stiff opposition
from Germany. Tsipras also says he would negotiate over what his
party calls a "grey area" of labour and pension reform to help
alleviate the economic pain for Greeks.
Bloodied but unbowed, he insists: "We are moving forward."
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Gareth Jones)