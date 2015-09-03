* Poll shows Meimarakis more popular than Tsipras
* New Democracy open to alliances, Syriza says no
* Syriza says still hoping for outright victory
* Second poll puts Syriza back in front
By Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Sept 3 Former Greek prime minister
Alexis Tsipras's leftist Syriza party said on Thursday it
remained confident of winning an outright victory in a Sept. 20
election despite an opinion poll that showed its main
conservative rival edging ahead.
Just a few weeks ago, a Syriza victory in the snap election
had appeared almost certain as Greeks lauded the charismatic and
youthful Tsipras for waging a bruising battle against European
and International Monetary Fund creditors over austerity cuts.
But opinion polls over the past week have shown the New
Democracy party run by Evangelos Meimarakis catching up quickly,
with one showing it even overtaking Syriza, suggesting a
surprisingly tight contest.
A senior Syriza official played down New Democracy's sudden
spurt of momentum, reiterating his party's ambition to win an
absolute majority in parliament - the hope that propelled
Tsipras to call the snap vote after clinching a bailout deal.
"Our objective continues to be an outright majority in
parliament and in this case we would want to team up with the
Independent Greeks," Panos Skourletis, a former energy minister
and close aide to Tsipras, told Mega TV, referring to Syriza's
former right-wing coalition ally.
He reiterated Syriza's stance against an alliance with New
Democracy. By contrast, the conservatives have said they are
open to a broad alliance to help steer Greece through its worst
post-war economic crisis.
According to the GPO poll published on Wednesday, Syriza's
stance is not backed by most Greeks - 59 percent of respondents
preferred a coalition administration over a one-party
government.
The poll also showed Syriza set to win 25 percent of votes,
just behind New Democracy on 25.3 percent. More than one in 10
voters remained undecided, meaning the final outcome is far from
certain.
A separate poll by Pulse, published on Thursday, showed
Syriza clinging to a slender lead of 25.5 percent against New
Democracy's 25 percent.
MEIMARAKIS SURPRISES
The biggest surprise in Wednesday's poll was that
Meimarakis, 61, a centrist figure within New Democracy who only
took the conservative party's reins in July and has since tried
to unite its various factions, was more popular than Tsipras.
He was shown with 44.3 percent approval ratings, compared to
Tsipras's 41.9 percent - a major reversal for the leftist
leader, who had enjoyed ratings of up to 70 percent while he
battled foreign creditors over a new bailout programme.
Tsipras ultimately backed down and accepted a bailout and
tough austerity policies in exchange for aid under the threat of
a Greek exit from the euro, but only after shutting banks for
three weeks and imposing capital controls to stop Greeks rushing
to withdraw their bank deposits.
Polls now show most Greeks disapproved of how Tsipras, 41,
managed the negotiations with creditors and of the final outcome
- a bailout considered tougher than the previous two that has
included a new round of punitive taxes and spending cuts.
Meimarakis has benefitted from keeping a low profile and is
seen as a safer option among many Greeks disillusioned with
their political choices, pollsters say.
"When it comes to undecided voters and they are asked who
can solve most of Greece's problems, Meimarakis is favoured,"
said one pollster, who declined to be named because the findings
had not been published yet.
Syriza was favoured for tackling corruption and tax evasion
but on other issues such as the economy and immigration,
Meimarakis was preferred, the pollster said.
Meimarakis, a former speaker of parliament, has focused his
election campaign on an offensive against Tsipras and asking
voters to consider the cost of the three-week bank shutdown and
subsequent downward economic spiral under the leftist leader.
"I'm addressing the citizens who voted for Syriza, or
abstained, telling them that they voted in protest but that the
cost for that was really high. Is it really worth voting for
Syriza again?" Meimarakis said during a campaign stop in Crete
late on Wednesday.
"In seven months, the Syriza government has made things much
more difficult for Greeks, in every sector."
(Writing by Deepa Babington and Matthias Williams; Editing by
Gareth Jones)