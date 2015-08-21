* Anti-bailout leftists form new party
* Long-awaited stability eludes Greece
* Conservatives have little chance of forming government
* Opposition failure likely to lead to September election
* Euro zone warns Greece to stick to bailout promises
By Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Aug 21 Rebels angered by Greece's
international bailout walked out of the leftist Syriza party on
Friday, formalising a widely-expected split after leader Alexis
Tsipras resigned as prime minister to pave the way for early
elections.
The new anti-bailout Popular Unity party set up by the far
leftists is expected to steal some anti-euro voters away from
Tsipras. But it allows Syriza to move closer to the political
centre and clears the way for Tsipras to more decisively
implement the bailout programme if he is re-elected.
The split - which cost Tsipras 25 lawmakers or a sixth of
Syriza's parliamentary group - came a day after he abruptly
resigned to force early elections in a bid to cement his grip on
power and deal with the growing rebellion in the party's ranks.
Greece's president gave the conservative opposition a chance
to form a new government, but the effort is almost certain to
prove unsuccessful and Greeks are expected to return to the
polls for the second time this year on Sept. 20.
The vote opens a new chapter of political and economic
uncertainty for Greece just a day after money began flowing from
Greece's third bailout programme, prompting calls from the euro
zone that Athens must stick to commitments given under the
rescue deal.
The election could hamper or delay a review planned for
October of Greece's progress under its new bailout programme and
rekindle concerns about Athens' ability to honour its pledges,
Fitch ratings agency warned.
Many Greeks weary after months of turmoil that included a
three-week shutdown of banks and the imposition of capital
controls responded with wariness and anxiety.
"It is, of course, wrong. And we citizens will suffer the
consequences, because we will go through a period of
insecurity," Athens shop owner Konstantinos Poulopoulos told
Reuters Television.
Former Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis, a former close
adviser to Tsipras who was fired last month for refusing to back
the government, said his new leftist party would give Greeks who
oppose the 86 billion euros ($97 billion) bailout package from
euro zone and International Monetary Fund lenders a voice.
"The country cannot take more bailouts," Lafazanis told a
news conference. "We will either finish off the bailouts, or the
bailouts will finish off Greece and the Greek people."
He and other far-left members of Syriza have been defying
Tsipras in parliament ever since he performed a U-turn and
accepted the bailout package and its austerity measures in order
to save the financial system and Greece's future in the euro.
With 25 lawmakers, the new leftist party will be the third
largest bloc in Greece's 300-seat parliament. That allows it to
have a go at forming a government if the conservative opposition
fails to cobble together a coalition.
INDIRECT COST
Tsipras had long been expected to seek early an election in
the autumn. But he was forced to move quickly after nearly a
third of Syriza's lawmakers refused to back the new bailout
programme in parliament last week, robbing him of his majority.
Some voters were willing to give Tsipras the benefit of the
doubt. "He had to do something to ensure that the government is
viable," said programmer Christianos Misailidis, but added:
"Right now, it is as if there is no government."
Financial markets took the uncertainty badly following a big
drop on Thursday. Greek shares fell 2.7 percent while
10-year bond yields rose sharply.
In accordance with the constitution, President Prokopis
Pavlopoulos formally invited conservative leader Evangelos
Meimarakis on Friday morning to try to form a new government
without the need for a new elections.
Meimarakis said elections were of "no use" and that he would
do his best to avoid them.
However, his New Democracy Party has just 76 members of
parliament and is almost certain to fail to find enough partners
among an opposition that ranges from the KKE communists to the
ultra-right Golden Dawn party.
Another opposition party leader, Stavros Theodorakis of the
centrist To Potami party that could be a coalition partner for
Tsipras, said it was best to hold elections immediately since
the current parliament maths left no other option.
Across the euro zone, politicians warned Greece to stick to
its promises.
"I hope that they are as quick as possible so that the least
possible amount of time is wasted," Eurogroup President Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said of the elections.
($1 = 0.8885 euros)
