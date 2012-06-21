By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, June 21
LONDON, June 21 Greece has been placed on review
for relegation to emerging market status by index provider MSCI,
which would make it the first country to be thrown back out of
developed equity indices.
Analysts, however, reckon any such relegation would only
happen if Greece were to exit the euro zone.
MSCI, which has $7 trillion benchmarked against its indices
globally, said on Wednesday that Greece was no longer in line
with developed markets' size requirements. It also said Greek
authorities had failed to address concerns over certain kinds of
transactions.
"The Greek equity market has experienced sharp declines,
which are of course associated with the situation in Greece, the
economic situation. The market has shrunk quite significantly,"
Dimitris Melas, MSCI's executive director, told reporters.
MSCI criteria for classification include investor access, as
well as market size and liquidity, and the country's overall
wealth. While the currency is not a criteria, Greek per capita
income of $25,000 is significantly above MSCI's cut-off for
emerging markets.
Greece made the jump from emerging markets to developed in
2001. But plunging prices mean Greece currently makes up only a
tiny 0.0193 percent of the MSCI global markets index
.
"I don't expect early action on this but clearly they wanted
to have something in place so that if Greece leaves the euro,
they can act quickly," Maarten-Jan Bakkum, investment strategist
for ING's emerging market funds, said.
"It makes sense (to put it under review) but Greece must
first leave the euro zone if it is to become an emerging
market."
He said a Greek exit from the single currency along with
debt and a sharp devaluation of the drachma would lead to a
scenario similar to that experienced by Argentina after 2001
with per capita incomes and GDP plummeting.
A Greek coalition government is taking office committed to
keeping Greece in the single currency.
Deutsche Bank head of emerging equity strategy John-Paul
Smith said a move back to emerging markets could turn out to be
a boon for Greek equities.
He said the level of political influence on the corporate
sector would make Greece a good fit in the emerging markets
category.
"The market may get followed and studied a bit more within
the emerging universe. If Greece were to leave the euro and went
back to having its own currency it could become a very
interesting play," Smith said. "After a big devaluation asset
valuations of companies which survive the turmoil would be very
cheap."
But he too sees the MSCI move as a precautionary one,
arguing a euro exit would be the catalyst to trigger a
downgrade.
"Politically it will be difficult for any index providers to
reclassify a market as EM if it is in the euro," he said.
Some say more reclassifications could happen if the euro
crisis deepens and emerging economies continue to strengthen.
But the normal process of shifting a country from one MSCI index
to another can take years.
South Korea, for example, has been under consideration for
an upgrade to developed market status for four years with no
change to date.
"In our view this is an anomaly given many emerging markets'
fundamentals are already better than numerous developed
counterparts," Simon Quijano-Evans, chief emerging markets
economist at ING Bank in London.
"Look out for more such moves in the opposite direction."