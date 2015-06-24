BRUSSELS, June 25 Late night talks between the
Greek government and its creditors in Brussels have ended and
were expected to resume on Thursday morning ahead of a meeting
of euro zone finance ministers, a source familiar with the talks
said.
There were no immediate details of the outcome.
Negotiations to avert a Greek debt default stumbled on
Wednesday and euro zone finance ministers accused Athens of
refusing to compromise despite a deadline next week that could
put it on a path out of the euro zone.
