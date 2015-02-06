ATHENS Feb 6 Greece's biggest refiner, Hellenic
Petroleum, has bid
for oil exploration licences in two onshore blocks in the west
of Greece, it said on Friday.
Greece last year invited oil firms to express interest to
search for oil and gas in three blocks in the west as part of
its drive to develop untapped oil reserves and cut its hefty
energy bill.
Hellenic Petroleum, along with Italy's Edison and
Ireland's Petroceltic won last year a licence to search
for oil off the Peloponnese peninsula. Greece's sole oil
producer Energean Oil & Gas, 45 percent owned by hedge fund
Third Point, said it had also submitted a bid.
The deadline for submitting bids expired earlier on Friday.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)