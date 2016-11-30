BRUSSELS Nov 30 A European Stability Mechanism
proposal for short-term debt relief for Greece would initially
increase the debt-to-GDP ratio, then put it 2.5 percentage
points lower in 2030 and 21.8 points lower in 2060, according to
ESM calculations.
In an ESM paper to be presented to euro zone finance
ministers on Monday and seen by Reuters on Wednesday, the agency
estimated that, under a baseline scenario of economic forecasts,
swapping floating rate debt to fixed-rate would actually push up
debt-to-GDP by 0.4 percentage points in 2022.
(Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier and Francesco Guarascio; Editing
by Alastair Macdonald)