ATHENS Aug 19 The board of the European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone's bailout fund, is due to hold a teleconference later on Wednesday to approve disbursing the first tranche of funds from Greece's bailout programme, a Greek finance ministry official said.

Athens needs the funds in time to make a 3.2 billion euro debt payment to the European Central Bank on Thursday. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)