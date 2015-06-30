BRUSSELS, June 30 Greece will lose access to a
1.8 billion euro loan tranche, as well as 10.9 billion euros for
recapitalising banks, when the country's financial aid package
expires at midnight (2200 GMT), the euro zone's bailout fund
said on Tuesday.
Greece's aid programme is provided by the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF), the forerunner to the permanent
European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
Suggesting that the euro zone had been generous to Greece,
the European Stability Mechanism said in a statement: "The
country pays neither interest rates nor redemption on the
overwhelming part of its EFSF loans until 2023.
"These favourable lending conditions provided Greece with
budgetary savings of over 16 billion euros for 2013 and 2014
combined. That corresponds to more than 4 percent of Greek GDP
in each of the two years."
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Barbara Lewis)