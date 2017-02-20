BERLIN Feb 20 Greece will need less in
emergency loans from international lenders than originally
agreed in its third bailout programme due to a
better-than-expected budgetary development, the head of the euro
zone bailout fund said in comments published on Monday.
Klaus Regling told German newspaper Bild that at the end of
Greece's money-against-reforms package in August 2018, the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM) will "probably have paid out
far less than the agreed maximum amount of 86 billion euros"
because the Greek budget was developing better than expected.
The comments came shortly before euro zone finance ministers
will meet in Brussels to assess Greece's progress in fulfilling
the conditions of its bailout.
