BRIEF-Balder Q1 rental income up at SEK 1.45 billion
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 1.45 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.26 BILLION YEAR AGO
BRUSSELS, July 8 Greece has lodged a formal request for a bailout loan with the euro zone's special support fund, a spokesman for the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) said on Wednesday.
"The ESM has received the Greek request," he said.
The Eurogroup of finance ministers is due to consider the application, which is formally addressed to its chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem, in a conference call on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 1.45 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.26 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Shareholders grill bank over HBOS scandal (Adds details, HBOS case)