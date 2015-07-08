July 8 Greece on Thursday submitted a formal
request for a three-year loan from the European rescue fund, the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
Below is the letter sent by the country's finance minister
Euclid Tsakalotos to the head of the ESM:
"8 July 2015
Dear Chairperson and Managing Director,
On behalf of the Hellenic Republic ("the Republic" or
"Greece"), I hereby present a request for stability support
within the meaning of Articles 12 and 16 of the ESM Treaty given
the risk to the financial stability of Greece as a member state
and of the euro area as a whole.
Specifically, Greece seeks from the ESM a loan facility
("Loan" or "Programme") with an availability period for three
years in accordance with the conditions provided in Article 13
of the ESM Treaty and in Article 2 in the Guideline of Loans.
The Loan will be used to meet Greece's debt obligations
and to ensure stability of the financial system.
Consistent with the principles of this medium to long term
Programme, the Republic is committed to a comprehensive set of
reforms and measures to be implemented in the areas of fiscal
sustainability, financial stability, and long-term economic
growth. Within the framework of the Programme, we propose to
immediately implement a set of measures as early as the
beginning of next week including:
Tax reform related measures
Pension related measures
We will also include additional actions that the Republic
will undertake to further strengthen and modernize its economy.
The Greek government will on Thursday 9 July at the latest set
out in detail its proposals for a comprehensive and specific
reform agenda for assessment by the three Institutions to be
presented to the Euro Group.
In addition to the above, it is the expressed goal by the
Greek government that by the end of the availability period of
the Loan or earlier, it regains full and affordable market
financing to meet its future funding requirements as well as
sustainable economic and financial situation. As part of
broader discussions to be held, Greece welcomes an opportunity
to explore potential measures to be taken so that its official
sector related debt becomes both sustainable and viable over the
long term.
Greece is committed to honor its financial obligations to
all of its creditors in a full and timely manner. We trust
Member States appreciate the urgency of our Loan request at this
time given the fragility of our banking system, our shortage of
available liquidity, our upcoming obligations, our buildup of
internal arrears, and our expressed desire to clear our
outstanding arrears with the IMF and the Bank of Greece.
We reiterate the Greece's commitment to remain a member of
the Eurozone and to respect the rules and regulations as a
member state. We look forward to your favorable and timely
consideration of our request.
For avoidance of doubt, this letter supersedes our previous
request letter dated 30 June 2015.
Yours faithfully,
Minister of Finance"
