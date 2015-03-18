ATHENS, March 18 Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will raise the issue of liquidity at his meetings with top European Union leaders at the margins of this week's summit in Brussels, the government's spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We will aim to clarify the Feb. 20 accord with the Eurogroup and how it will be accompanied by the provision of liquidity to the Greek economy," government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis told Skai TV.

Leftist Prime Minister Tsipras wants to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi and European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

Greece risks running out of cash within weeks but its EU partners, angered by the new government's fiery rhetoric against its international bailout, have frozen financial aid until it shows it is implementing reforms.

Sakellaridis also said Tsipras will not seek funding from Russia when he meets President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in April to discuss bilateral issues, including investments. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Costas Pitas)