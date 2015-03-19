(Updates with vote, Greek deputy PM comments, opinion poll)
* Top euro zone players to hold Greek crisis meeting
Thursday
* Greece pushes ahead on "humanitarian crisis" bill
* EU official warns Greece against unilateral moves
* German finance minister says Athens running out of time
* France appeals for restraint to avoid "accident"
By Costas Pitas and Caroline Copley
ATHENS/BERLIN, March 18 Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras lambasted European partners on Wednesday for
criticising a new anti-poverty law hours before it was voted on,
saying it was the euro zone rather than Athens that must stop
"unilateral actions" and keep its word.
Tsipras's impassioned speech to parliament ahead of the vote
on his government's first bill marked the latest escalation in a
war of words between Athens and its creditors that has raised
the risk of a Greek bankruptcy and euro zone exit.
European Council President Donald Tusk called a meeting on
Greece for Thursday evening at Tsipras' request on the sidelines
of an EU summit with the leaders of Germany, France, the
European Central Bank, the European Commission and the chairman
of euro zone finance ministers.
The leftist Greek leader is pressing for a political
decision to break Greece's cash crunch, while the creditors have
insisted Athens must first start implementing previously agreed
economic reforms and hold detailed talks on its financial plans.
Most Greeks, nearly 60 percent, are satisfied with their
government's negotiations, according to the latest survey by
Marc carried out on March 15-17 and published on Thursday.
Tensions over Greek flip-flopping on the terms of a bailout
extension agreed last month flared again after an EU official
wrote to Athens urging more talks with lenders on the bill
before the vote.
The letter told Tsipras's leftist government to hold further
talks with the EU on the bill or risk "proceeding unilaterally"
against the terms of a Feb. 20 accord that extended the bailout
and staved off a Greek banking collapse.
European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici denied the
EU was trying to stop Athens from passing the law but that the
official had been correct to remind the Greek government to
consult with lenders first.
"The European Union as a whole wants Greece in the
eurozone," Moscovici said, but added that the February deal must
be respected. "Greece must stay in the euro zone... but at these
conditions."
An indignant Tsipras defended the so-called "humanitarian
crisis" law - which offers food stamps and free electricity to
the poor - as the first bill in five years drawn up in Athens
rather than ordered by EU technocrats.
"If they're doing it to frighten us, the answer is: we will
not be frightened," Tsipras told parliament. "The Greek
government is determined to stick to the Feb. 20 agreement.
However, we demand the same from our partners. Let them stop
unilateral actions, respecting the agreement they signed."
The bill was approved by a majority of lawmakers in the
early hours of Thursday, with support from the opposition as
well.
Members of the governing Syriza party said the remarks by
the head of EU delegation to Greece Declan Costello were "an
intervention in the legislative process that is an insult to all
of us," in a letter of complaint read out in parliament.
Tsipras continued his attack against "EU technocrats" over
the letter.
"The behaviour of some, not all, of our partners and
especially some of the technocrats and technocrat teams only
confirms the arguments of the Greek side," Tsipras said.
"What else can one say to those who have the audacity to say
that dealing with a humanitarian crisis is a unilateral action?"
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he
was concerned about the pace of progress on resolving Greece's
debt crisis and urged those involved to "get a grip".
"I'm still worried. I'm not satisfied," he told a news
conference. "I'd like everyone to get a grip on themselves."
"TIME RUNNING OUT"
The latest comments come as Greece risks running out of cash
in weeks amid a widening rift with its creditors.
Technical teams from Greece and its international lenders
started talks last week to try to agree details of reforms, but
have made little progress so far.
"We have the impression, and everyone who is dealing with
the question shares the impression, that time is running out for
Greece," German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, said in
Berlin, noting that Athens was refusing a third bailout package.
Shut out of debt markets and with financial aid frozen by
irate lenders, Athens needs to quickly find new funding.
"We haven't received any (bailout) tranches since August
2014 but we have been meeting all of our obligations," Greek
Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis told Greek TV on
Thursday. "Of course we have a liquidity problem ... We have
obligations which, in order for us to meet, we need the good
cooperation of the European institutions."
Tsipras will raise the funding problem in talks with EU
leaders at this week's summit, his government
said.
But EU officials said they did not understand what Greece
hoped to achieve by bringing the issue to the summit, where it
is not on the formal agenda and could only be discussed on the
sidelines and only in broad political terms.
In a small boost for the government, Greece sold 1.3 billion
euros ($1.38 billion) of three-month Treasury bills on Wednesday
in its third successful auction this month. The sum covered the
amount it sought to raise to refinance a maturing issue.
France appealed for restraint to avoid accidentally
triggering a Greek euro zone exit.
"France will be do everything it can to avoid an accident
and I believe that what we will do will avoid it," Finance
Minister Michel Sapin said. "But no one can be categorical on
this and this is why, on both sides, people must control their
language."
