(Adds Tusk calling summit, euro falls in early trading)
By Paul Taylor and Andreas Rinke
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, July 5 France and Germany
called for an emergency summit of euro zone leaders to discuss
Greece's stunning referendum vote on Sunday to reject bailout
terms, as calls mounted in Berlin to cut Athens loose from
Europe's common currency.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's deputy said Athens had
wrecked any hope of compromise with its euro zone partners by
overwhelmingly rejecting further austerity.
Merkel and French President Francois Hollande conferred by
telephone and will meet in Paris on Monday afternoon to seek a
joint response. Responding to their call, European Council
President Donald Tusk announced that euro zone leaders would
meet in Brussels on Tuesday evening (1600 GMT).
German Vice-Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, leader of Merkel's
centre-left Social Democratic junior coalition partner, said it
was hard to conceive of fresh negotiations on lending more
billions to Athens after Greeks voted against more austerity.
Leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had "torn down the
last bridges on which Greece and Europe could have moved towards
a compromise," Gabriel told the Tagesspiegel daily.
His comments reflected a mounting public demand in the most
powerful EU country, which is also Greece's biggest creditor, to
eject Athens from the 19-nation currency area, of which
membership was intended to be irreversible.
It was not clear whether Merkel, who has repeatedly said she
wants to keep Greece in the euro zone, would shift to a
similarly hard line.
But senior lawmakers in her conservative bloc also spoke
firmly: "Now one has to ask the question whether Greece would
not be better off outside the euro zone," Hans Michelbach, a
member of the Bavarian Christian Social Union, told Reuters.
"Unfortunately, Greece has chosen a path of isolation."
The vote sharpened differences between Greece's few
remaining sympathisers in the euro zone - mostly in Italy and
France - and hardline countries led by Germany that are fed up
with pouring loans into Greece.
Italy's foreign minister, Paolo Gentiloni, said the euro
zone should resume efforts to reach a deal with Athens.
"Now it is right to start trying for an agreement again," he
tweeted. "But there is no escape from the Greek labyrinth with a
weak Europe that isn't growing."
SILENCE FROM BRUSSELS
The euro fell sharply in early Asia-Pacific trading on
Monday, losing about 1.4 percent against the U.S. dollar, as
analysts for Citi, Barclays and other banks said a Greek exit
was now their "base case" or most likely outcome.
There was a thunderous silence from top EU policymakers in
Brussels and Frankfurt who conferred by telephone but avoided
public appearances to comment on an outcome that was a stunning
setback for EU governments but delighted Eurosceptic populists.
The European Commission said in a brief statement that it
"takes note of and respects" the referendum result.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, chairman of the Eurogroup of finance
ministers of the currency bloc, said in a letter to his Dutch
Labour Party members before the vote: "Although the government
in Athens would like people to think otherwise, it is about the
question of whether Greece stays in the euro zone or not."
European Parliament President Martin Schulz said the EU
should start preparing a humanitarian aid programme for Greece.
The 60-40 margin of defeat for the terms of a
cash-for-reform deal, which the leftist Greek government
rejected a week ago, shocked EU officials who had been heartened
by opinion polls showing the 'Yes' camp gaining ground as bank
closures and the rationing of cash withdrawals began to bite.
It was a personal blow for European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker, one of the architects of the euro, who
worked for months to try to broker a debt deal with Tsipras
despite misgivings in Berlin.
Deputy finance ministers and senior officials of the
Eurogroup Working Group will hold a conference call on Monday to
take stock of the situation, another euro zone official said.
Any future negotiation would run up against the hardening of
opinion in Germany.
The head of Germany's savings bank association said Greece
had broken with the rules of the euro zone and should leave the
currency bloc. The head of the German exporters' body said he
could not see how Greece could stay in the euro zone now.
Hardline German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble,
denounced in 'No' campaign posters as a blood-sucker, has leaned
towards making an example of Greece and pushing it towards the
exit, sources familiar with his thinking say.
In a weekend newspaper interview, Schaeuble said Athens
might consider leaving the currency area temporarily.
Eurosceptics around the EU were jubilant at the rejection of
what French far right National Front leader Marine Le Pen called
"the European Union oligarchy".
"It is 'No' vote of freedom, of rebellion against European
'diktats' of those who want to impose the single currency at any
price, through the most inhuman and counter-productive
austerity," she said in a statement.
In Britain, anti-EU UK Independence Party leader Nigel
Farage commended Greek voters for "calling the EU's bluff".
"EU project is now dying. It's fantastic to see the courage
of the Greek people in the face of political and economic
bullying from Brussels," he said.
Eurosceptics in the Netherlands and Italy joined the chorus
of glee at the EU's discomfiture. In Spain, leader of the new
far-left Podemos party, Pablo Iglesias, who is close to Tsipras,
tweeted: "Today in Greece, democracy has won."
(Additional reporting by John O'Donnell in Frankfurt, Madeline
Chambers and Gernot Heller in Berlin, Leila Abboud in Paris,
Isla Binnie in Rome, Toby Sterling in Amsterdam; Writing by Paul
Taylor; Editing by Peter Graff and Ken Wills)