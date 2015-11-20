BRUSSELS Nov 20 The Eurogroup is approaching
agreement on reform measures required from Greece for its euro
zone partners to disburse a next tranche of loans, a spokesman
for Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday.
The Eurogroup Working Group, a preparatory body for the
Eurogroup, reached a broad agreement on Friday on measures
needed for Greece to receive 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in
loans, as well as financial sector measures needed for
recapitalisation of up to 10 billion euros.
The spokesman said further details still needed to be
clarified and that a final agreement was expected on Saturday.
($1 = 0.9394 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)