BRUSSELS May 5 The European Commission will
revise down its growth forecast for Greece this year to around 2
percent from a previous 2.7 percent, an EU official said on
Friday.
The European Commission will release its new forecasts on EU
countries' growth and macro-economic performances next week.
The official said the downward revision of the Greek growth
forecast was mostly due to uncertainty caused by delays in
concluding a new review of Greek reforms under a
86-billion-euro($94.3 billion) bailout.
A preliminary deal was reached this week among euro zone
lenders and Greek authorities, which could pave the way for a
new disbursement of loans to Athens in the coming weeks.
($1 = 0.9125 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by
Philip Blenkinsop)