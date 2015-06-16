BRUSSELS, June 16 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker delivered an angry rebuke to the Greek
government on Tuesday and accused it of misleading voters about
proposals he had made to help solve the country's debt crisis.
"I don't care about the Greek government, I do care about
the Greek people," he said noting that many "are suffering more
than others in the European Union" from efforts to reduce debts.
"The debate in Greece and outside Greece would be easier if
the Greek government would tell exactly what the Commission ...
is really proposing. I am blaming the Greeks (for telling)
things to the Greek public which are not consistent with what
I've told the Greek prime minister."
Juncker, who has lately criticised Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras after making strenuous efforts to befriend the novice
left-wing premier, said that the Commission was not in favour of
raising value-added tax on medicines and electricity and had
suggested other ways to improve the Greek budget, including by
making a "modest cut" in defence spending.
Earlier on Tuesday, Tsipras said Commission proposals would
add 10 percentage points to VAT on electricity. His health
minister has said he did not want to raise VAT on medicines.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Alexander Saeedy; Editing
by Foo Yun Chee)