BRUSSELS, June 25 EU leaders discussed Greece's
debt crisis with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for some two
hours on Thursday in an unscheduled addition to their regular
summit but insisted that negotiations be run by finance
ministers, an EU official said.
"There was an exchange of views on the way forward, not a
negotiation," the official said, adding that leaders voiced hope
that a planned meeting of finance ministers on Saturday could
reach a deal to avert a Greek default next week.
There was no plan for leaders of the 19 states that share
the currency to meet separately on the sidelines of the EU
summit on Thursday or Friday, the official said. He declined
comment when asked if there could be a special euro summit on
Sunday.
