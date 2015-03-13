BERLIN, March 13 The European Union's financial
affairs chief Pierre Moscovici warned in a magazine against
underestimating the risks associated with Greece leaving the
euro zone, saying such a step could be the beginning of the end
for the common currency.
"After all, all of us in Europe probably agree that a Grexit
would be a catastrophe - for the Greek economy, but also for the
euro zone as a whole," the European Commissioner for Economic
and Financial Affairs told German magazine Der Spiegel in an
advance copy of an interview due to be published on Saturday.
"If one country leaves this (monetary) union, the markets
will immediately ask which country is next, and that could be
the beginning of the end," Moscovici warned.
His comments come one day after German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said publicly during a visit in Vienna that
Greece might stumble out of the euro zone because its leaders
had failed to negotiate new borrowings.
