PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 4
May 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS Feb 5 EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said fellow members of the bloc were willing to work with the new Greek government to keep Athens in the euro zone but stressed it must respect bailout commitments made by the previous administration.
He was answering questions at a news conference in Brussels after the Commission released its latest economic forecasts. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
May 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, MAY 4 ** QUEENSLAND, Australia - Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe will give speech at the Economic Society (QLD) Business Lunch - 1700 GMT.