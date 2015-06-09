BRUSSELS, June 9 The European Commission received new proposals from Greece on Tuesday as it negotiates a new debt deal with its international creditors, a spokesman for the EU executive told a news briefing.

"Diverse proposals are being circulated including new suggestions which were received earlier this morning," spokesman Margaritis Schinas said, noting that Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici had met Greek delegates in Brussels on Monday.

"The three institutions are currently assessing these suggestions with diligence and care," Schinas added, referring to the Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop)