FRANKFURT, July 16 The Greek debt crisis has
shown up the fragility of the euro zone and the need for
stronger integration within the currency bloc, European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
"This union is imperfect, and being imperfect is fragile,
vulnerable and doesn't deliver ... deliver all the benefits that
it could if it were to be completed. The future now should see
decisive steps on further integration," he told a news
conference.
Draghi was responding to questions about whether Germany
raising the issue of Greece taking a time-out from the euro zone
had weakened the bloc.
"Discussion doesn't necessarily weaken," he said.
Since taking the helm at the height of the euro zone debt
crisis in 2011, Draghi had repeatedly said that he considered
the euro "irreversible", meaning that he believed that no
country would be ever allowed to leave or fall out the currency
union.
