ATHENS Nov 13 Greece's Eurobank
received offers for 720 million euros from bondholders in an
exchange offer on its outstanding subordinated and senior bonds,
a bank official said on Friday.
The bank was seeking to exchange 20 bond issues with new
shares under the buyback offer.
Eurobank said on Thursday it received subscription
commitments of about 353 million euros from institutional
investors for its planned share offering to raise up to 2.12
billion euros.
The bank, Greece's third-largest lender, was identified with
the lowest capital needs of 2.12 billion under an adverse
scenario of stress tests carried out by the European Central
Bank on Oct. 31. It required 339 million under a baseline
scenario.
(Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Michele Kambas)