BRIEF-INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48
* INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP - TOTAL ASSETS AT MARCH 31, 2017 WERE $12.0 BILLION COMPARED TO $11.8 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016
ATHENS Nov 17 Greece's third largest lender Eurobank has fully covered its share offering to fill a capital shortfall revealed in a European Central Bank health check last month, a bank official told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The capital increase has been covered," the official said on condition of anonymity.
The bank is seeking to raise up to 2.04 billion euros ($2.17 billion) from investors.
(1 US dollar = 0.9386 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, writing by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* RLJ Lodging Trust says pro forma revpar for three months ended March 31, 2017, decreased 0.6% over comparable period in 2016