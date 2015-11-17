ATHENS Nov 17 Greece's third largest lender Eurobank has fully covered its share offering to fill a capital shortfall revealed in a European Central Bank health check last month, a bank official told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The capital increase has been covered," the official said on condition of anonymity.

The bank is seeking to raise up to 2.04 billion euros ($2.17 billion) from investors.

(1 US dollar = 0.9386 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, writing by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Silvia Aloisi)