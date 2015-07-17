(Adds details, background)
By Lefteris Papadimas and Tsvetelia Tsolova
ATHENS/SOFIA, July 17 Eurobank bought
the loss-making Bulgarian branch network of fellow Greek lender
Alpha Bank for 1 euro on Friday, a move that will allow Alpha to
shore up liquidity in Greece and may also help insulate Bulgaria
from the Greek debt crisis.
Greek banks, which have been closed for weeks as the
near-bankrupt country negotiates a bailout deal with
international creditors, face liquidity problems and are bracing
for a deep overhaul including closures or mergers.
They will probably open again next week, propped up by
emergency funding from the European Central Bank announced on
Thursday.
As part of an earlier bailout agreement, Greek lenders
committed to restructuring their operations, selling off assets
held in the Balkans and focusing on their domestic market.
As part of Friday's agreement, Alpha will be allowed to
repatriate around 100 million euros ($108.5 million) of funds
from Bulgaria, bank officials said.
Unlike all other Greek-owned banks in Bulgaria that are
subsidiaries under the supervision of the Bulgarian central
bank, Alpha operates as a branch, meaning the central bank in
Sofia cannot exercise full control over the lender.
Eurobank runs a subsidiary in Bulgaria known as Postbank,
while Alpha bank runs a network of outlets there that are
controlled from Athens, which have been allowed to stay open
despite bank closures and capital controls in Greece.
"Completion of the proposed transaction is expected by end
of 2015 following the execution of definitive transaction
documentation and the obtaining of all approvals required," the
two banks said in a joint statement.
"The proposed transaction is capital neutral for Alpha Bank
and is fully aligned with its commitment to focus its operations
only on its core markets," they said.
Bulgaria is vulnerable to the fallout from the debt crisis
unfolding in its European Union neighbour, as more than a fifth
of Bulgaria's banking assets are owned by Greek lenders.
The deal "will increase Bulgaria's central bank controls
over Alpha Bank's operations and assets in the country,
something that each central bank prefers," said Georgi Ganev of
Sofia-based think-tank the Centre for Liberal Strategies.
"It is possible that the deal will also decrease some of the
risks that stem from the fact that Alpha Bank is a branch and
not a subsidiary," Ganev added.
Eurobank Bulgaria had assets worth 5.9 billion levs (3
billion euros) at the end of March and posted a first-quarter
net profit of 20.8 million levs.
($1 = 0.9217 euros)
(Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Jason Neely and David
Holmes)