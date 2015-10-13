ATHENS Oct 13 Eurobank's chairman on
Tuesday urged the Greek government to lift capital controls in
the first quarter of 2016 at the latest, saying this would help
restore market confidence and lead to a return of deposits to
the banking system.
Greece imposed capital controls and ordered banks to shut
temporarily in June after the European Central Bank (ECB)
refused to increase emergency funding for lenders following a
breakdown of bailout talks.
An 86-billion-euro ($98 billion) bailout deal has since been
sealed and banks have reopened. Greece has been gradually easing
the restrictions, which have helped contain a flight of
deposits.
Nick Karamouzis, chairman of Greece's third-largest lender
Eurobank, said that if capital controls were lifted in the
coming months, up to 25 billion euros in deposits could return
to the Greek banking system in 2016.
"It is crucial that the government seeks ... to fully lift
capital controls as soon as possible, not later than the first
quarter of 2016 and ideally before the end of the year," he said
in a speech at a conference in Athens.
"Lifting capital controls will give a huge boost to markets
and citizens' confidence."
Greece wants the review of its bailout by its international
lenders - the ECB, International Monetary Fund and EU - to be
swiftly concluded and to complete the recapitalisation of its
banks by the end of the year.
($1 = 0.8779 euros)
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Pravin Char)