ATHENS Nov 3 Greece's third largest lender
Eurobank will hold an extraordinary shareholders
meeting on Nov. 16, seeking approval for a share offering of up
to 2.12 billion euro to boost its capital, the bank said on
Tuesday.
The ECB's health check showed that Eurobank has a capital
shortfall of 2.12 billion euros under the adverse scenario of
the stress test, the lowest among the country's four lenders.
The new shares will be offered to institutional and other
investors via a private placement through a book-building
process which is expected to start next week, it said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Angeliki
Koutantou)