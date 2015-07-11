BRUSSELS, July 11 Euro zone finance ministers told their Greek counterpart on Saturday that Athens must go beyond an initial set of proposals for reforms if it wants them to open negotiations on a bailout, euro zone sources said.

Meeting in Brussels as the Eurogroup, the ministers took a break from their plenary discussions after some three hours.

Two sources said there was consensus among the other 18 ministers around the table that the leftist government in Athens must take further steps to convince them it would honour any new debts. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Francesco Guarascio and Alastair Macdonald; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Hugh Lawson)