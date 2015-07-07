European shares stride into May as earnings power gains
* Flows recovering at Aberdeen (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
BRUSSELS, July 7 The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers will hold a conference call on Wednesday to discuss an expected Greek request for a medium-term loan from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), Eurogroup chair Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.
Indicating why it had not been possible to have that discussion at Tuesday's Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, he added that the ministers were waiting for a new letter from the Greek government that presented a single, clear set of proposals. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
* Flows recovering at Aberdeen (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
BRUSSELS, May 2 An agreement on Greek pension and income tax reforms reached on Tuesday morning paves the way for discussions on debt relief for Athens, the European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone's bailout fund, said in a statement.