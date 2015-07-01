BRIEF-Moody's says capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
BRUSSELS, July 1 The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers agreed on Wednesday that there could be no further discussion of credit for Greece until after Sunday's referendum, the chairman of the group, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said after a conference call.
Noting that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had suggested amendments to terms for an earlier bailout that expired on Tuesday, Dijsselbloem said in an online video statement: "At this point in time we simply took note of those proposals.
"The main decision was that given the political situation, the rejection of the previous proposals, the referendum which will take place on Sunday and the 'No' advice of the Greek government we see no ground for further talks at this point.
"There will be no further talks in the coming days, nor at Eurogroup level, nor between the Greek authorities and the institutions on proposals or financial arrangements. We will simply wait now the outcome of the referendum on Sunday and take into account the outcome of the referendum.
"I am very sorry about this situation given the strong determination of the Greek people to be a part of Europe and to remain a part of the euro zone, in which we fully support them." (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)
* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Life Insurance Regulation Progressing https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897021 HONG KONG, May 07 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年4月21日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1022731">Fitch: Protection Sellers Benefitting from Chinese Insurance Regs 惠誉评级在最新一份报告中称，在近期中国寿险监管规定的进展中，销售保障型产品的保险公司受益最大。 惠誉认为，2017年寿险市场总体保费增长将会放缓，因为新的监管规定限制中短存续期产品的销售。监管规定促使保险公司改善其产品期限结构，主要销售中短存续期产品的保险 公司将面临保费收入大幅下降和潜