BRUSSELS, March 19 The chairman of euro zone
finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said he hoped a meeting
later on Thursday between the Greek premier and top EU leaders
would kick-start a flagging process to resolve Athens' debt
crisis.
"Tonight we'll just take stock of the progress being made,
which seems to be small, and I hope we can get the whole thing
moving again," the Dutch finance minister said on arrival at an
EU summit in Brussels, where he will attend a meeting on the
sidelines with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
"We have to work hard to reach a package which has to be
implemented within the coming three months," he added. "Time is
ticking away. We don't have a lot of time so we really have to
get to work."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Paul Taylor)