ATHENS May 14 Greece's government could ask for an emergency meeting of euro zone finance ministers at the end of the month, the government spokesman said on Thursday, referring to the end-May date by which it hopes to have a deal with its lenders on reforms.

Greece will make sure it pays upcoming debt obligations but a deal to address its liquidity needs must be struck soon, Gabriel Sakellaridis told a news conference. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)