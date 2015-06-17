Australia shares fall on lower miners and energy stocks; NZ edges up
May 5 Australian shares fell on Friday as miners and energy stocks declined on lower metal and oil prices, while investors remain watchful of U.S jobs data due later in the day.
BRUSSELS, June 17 A senior EU official involved in preparing Thursday's meeting of euro zone finance ministers said he did not expect a long discussion on Greece's critical financial situation, playing down expectations of a make-or-break meeting.
"I honestly believe this will be pretty short," said the official, who briefed reporters and declined to be named, adding that it was up to Greece to move the stalled cash-for-reforms talks forward.
Referring indirectly to the risk of a Greek default, the official also said the International Monetary Fund sees Greece as the main risk to the euro zone, but the Washington-based lender noted that "adequate firewalls are in place". (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Francesco Guarascio; editing by Adrian Croft)
May 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 56 bids for 199.08 billion rupees ($3.10 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Thursday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)