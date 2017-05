BRUSSELS, June 24 Euro zone finance ministers ended their discussions over a loans-for-reform deal for Greece on Wednesday and are expected to resume their talks on Thursday at 1100 GMT.

"That's it for tonight. Eurogroup will continue tomorrow at 1300 (CET)," Finnish finance minister Alexander Stubb tweeted after a meeting which lasted for little more than an hour. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, writing by Philip Blenkinsop)