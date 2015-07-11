BRUSSELS, July 11 The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers has received an assessment from EU and IMF experts of Greece's request for a bailout and its reform proposals, a spokesman for the group confirmed on Saturday.

"Assessment of institutions under Article 13 of the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) Treaty and initial review of the Greek proposals received by Eurogroup, meeting 3 p.m. (1300 GMT)," he tweeted ahead of an emergency meeting in Brussels.

