S, March 7 The head of the euro zone
finance ministers responded positively to Greece's request for
an immediate start to technical talks with international
creditors to conclude the country's current bailout programme, a
Greek government official said on Saturday.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis sent a letter to
Jeroen Djisselbloem on Friday, outlining the first batch of
reforms that Greece would implement in turn for further aid by
its EU/IMF lenders.
"Eurogroup's head Djisselbloem sent a letter late last night
responding to Finance Minister Varoufakis" the official said.
"He responded positively to the Greek minister, underlining
the need for the negotiations to continue at the Euroworking
Group and between the technical teams in order to implement the
Feb. 20 decision."
Under a deal with its lenders last month, the new Greek
government has until the end of April to specify the measures it
will implement in turn for further aid. Euro zone finance
ministers are meeting on Monday in Brussels to discuss Athens'
letter of pledged reforms.
