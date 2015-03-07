(Adds Tsipras-Draghi phone conversation)
S, March 7 The head of the euro zone
finance ministers responded positively to Greece's request for
an immediate start to technical talks with international
creditors to conclude the country's current bailout programme, a
Greek government official said on Saturday.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis sent a letter to
Jeroen Djisselbloem on Friday, outlining the first batch of
reforms that Greece would implement as a condition for further
aid by its EU/IMF lenders.
"Eurogroup's head Djisselbloem sent a letter late last night
responding to Finance Minister Varoufakis," the official said.
"He responded positively to the Greek minister, underlining
the need for the negotiations to continue at the Euroworking
Group and between the technical teams in order to implement the
Feb. 20 decision."
Under a deal with its lenders last month, the new Greek
government has until the end of April to specify the measures it
will implement in turn for further aid. Euro zone finance
ministers are meeting on Monday in Brussels to discuss Athens'
letter of pledged reforms.
On Thursday, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
added to pressure on Greece's government to implement promised
reforms, saying the ECB would resume normal lending to Greek
banks only when it sees Athens is complying with its bailout
programme and is on track to receive a favourable review.
He also made clear the ECB would not raise a limit on
Athens' issuance of short-term debt to help leftist Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras avert a funding crunch, since the EU
treaty barred monetary financing of governments.
Tsipras' office said the prime minister had a constructive
phone conversation with Draghi on Saturday during which he
stressed that he respects the ECB's independence which is not
influenced by political pressure.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris
and Stephen Powell)