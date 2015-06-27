BRIEF-Egeli & Co Tarim GSYO Q1 net loss shrinks to 248,246 lira
* Said on Tuesday that Q1 net loss at 248,246 lira ($70,450.38) versus loss of 1.0 million lira year ago
BRUSSELS, June 27 Euro zone finance ministers will still meet as planned on Saturday for an emergency meeting on Greece despite Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' decision to call a referendum, an EU official said.
The meeting is due to start at 1200 GMT (1400 CET) in Brussels. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
PARIS, May 3 BNP Paribas reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by strong fixed income and equities trading, which helped offset weak retail banking where revenues fell.